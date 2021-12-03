What channel is Dundee United v Celtic on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Celtic's Jota and Jeando Fuchs in action. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It’s an early start for supporters of both sides too, and the players, but both will be seeking the upper hand on the other after fighting out a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

Tam Courts’ team has already dispatched one side of the Old Firm on home turf this season – and will be keen to do the same to the other when Ange Postecoglou’s team visits fresh from a 1-0 win over Hearts on Thursday evening.

Celtic have injury concerns over several players following that match – here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in...

Match details

Who: Dundee United v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Tannadice, Dundee

When: 12pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports (Sky ch.401, Virgin 501). That means the game is also available to stream online via the Sky Go app or on Now TV.

Coverage begins at 11am.

BBC Sportscene will show highlights of the game, plus the day’s other Premiership fixture involving Hearts and Livingston on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm, and BBC One at 11.45pm. It will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

Why does it matter?

Celtic are seeking to cut Rangers’ lead at the top of the table.

Depending on how the league champions’ game with Dundee goes on Saturday, Ange Postecoglou could be seeking to either cut a seven-point lead back to four or even reduce the gap down to one.

That would require a win though and Tam Courts’ team have been the SPFL surprise package this season – sitting fourth and also inflicting a rare domestic defeat on Rangers earlier this season.

What were the scores when they played before?

Courts’ team took a point from Parkhead earlier this season, in a 1-1 draw. All the action came inside two first-half minutes when Liel Abada gave the hosts the lead, only for Ian Harkes to equalise immediately. Story of the match – here.

Anything else?

Yes, there will be a depleted Celtic travelling support attending the game on Tayside.

Storm Arwen battered the east coast last week and took it’s toll one communities up and down the country – and left a mark on Tannadice too. Damage to the Kerry Kerr Stand at the Tangerines’ ground means that a section of the stadium will be cordoned off and a reduced capacity – and away support – in force.

Odds

