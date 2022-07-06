What channel is Celtic v Wiener Viktoria on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time, how to watch

The Hoops take on lower league side Wiener Viktoria at the SV Bad Erlach Stadium, situated around 50 minutes drive from Vienna, near the pre-season training camp where Ange Postecoglou's side are based this week.

The match will be the first opportunity for new Celtic signings, goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and left-back Alexandro Bernabei, to play a match alongside their new teammates following summer transfers from Dundee United and Lanus respectively.

It is the first of six friendlies Celtic will be play ahead of the opening match of the new league season against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, July 31.

Celtic fans will be keen to catch a glimpse of their team in action, and here is how to watch the action.

Match details

Who: Wiener Viktoria v Celtic

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: SV Bad Erlach Stadium, Bad Erlach

When: Wednesday, July 6, kick-off 5.30pm

Is Wiener Viktoria v Celtic on TV?

The only way to watch the match is via Celtic TV. To subscribe go to www.celticfc.tv and click ‘Register’ in the top right of your screen. Follow the instructions from there.

Who are Wiener Viktoria?

According to the club website, Wiener Viktoria are currently playing in the 3rd league in Austria – the Regionalliga Ost. The team is coached by Austrian soccer legend Toni Polster, 58, who scored 44 goals in 95 international appearances in the 1980s and 90s, and whose former clubs include Torino, Sevilla and Borussia Mönchengladbach, among others.

When are Celtic's other pre-season friendlies?

Rapid Wien v Celtic, Allianz Stadion, Saturday July 9, 5pm.

Banik Ostrava v Celtic, Municipal Stadium, Wednesday July 13, 4.55pm

Celtic v Blackburn Rovers, Celtic Park, Saturday July 16, 12:30pm

Legia Warsaw v Celtic, Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Wednesday July 20, 5pm