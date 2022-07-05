Euro duo join race for Celtic target - and why Scottish champions are in a strong position

The Brazilian is one of a number of midfielder players who have been linked with a switch to the Scottish champions.

Souza is contracted to second tier Belgian side Lommell who are part of the City Group. However, he spent last season on loan at Mechelen in the top-flight.

His impressive displays in midfield caught the eye of a number of clubs around Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, Spanish side Real Betis and German giants Schalke 04 are the latest to be credited with an interest.

Other clubs metioned include PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahçe. However, with ties to the City Group and Champions League football on offer, Celtic are in a strong position to land the 23-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou has already added Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei to last season’s squad, with Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota all signing permanent deals after their respective loan spells.