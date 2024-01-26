What channel is Celtic v Ross County? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Celtic play their first league match since January 2 when they host struggling Ross County on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers side returned from the cinch Premiership winter break with a 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup last weekend, while their upcoming opponents suffered an ignominious exit at the hands of lower league opposition with a 3-0 home defeat to Championship side Partick Thistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic won four consecutive matches before the shutdown but saw their lead at the top of the table cut to five points in midweek as Rangers claimed a 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road in the first of their two games in hand. Meanwhile, County, languishing in 10th place, have picked up just two wins in 17 in all competitions, with manager Derek Adams courting controversary with some outspoken views on the overall standard of Scottish football and the squad he inherited from predecessor Malky Mackay in November.

Celtic welcome Ross County to Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the third meeting between the sides this season with Celtic claiming a 4-2 win at Parkhead on the opening day of the season in August before earning a 3-0 victory over 10-man County in Dingwall in November.

Celtic v Ross County match details

The cinch Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Celtic v Ross County on TV?

The match is not being shown on live television. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight after Match of the Day.

Celtic v Ross County live stream

There is no live PPV of the match available in the UK. Celtic TV international subscribers can watch the match live, while subscribers within the UK and Ireland can listen to live audio or alternatively tune into live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Celtic v Ross County team news

Nicolas Kuhn is Celtic’s sole January signing and the former Rapid Vienna winger is in line to make his debut against Ross County on Saturday. Cameron Carter-Vickers will also return from injury following a hamstring problem on the back of signing a new contract until 2029.

Celtic v Ross County referee and VAR

Euan Anderson is the match referee with Greg Aitken in charge of VAR.

Match odds