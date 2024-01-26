Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract that will tie him to the club until 2029. The 26-year-old US internationalist has been the subject of recent transfer speculation with interest from the Premier League in England while an unnamed club in Qatar was reported on Friday to have submitted an enquiry for the centre-back. Carter-Vickers has been an integral performer for the Hoops since he first joined back in 2021, initially on a season-long loan from Tottenham which became a permanent move the following year. To date, he has made 101 appearances for Celtic, scoring five goals, and collecting five trophies – two league titles, two League Cups and the Scottish Cup as part of a last season’s treble triumph. Carter-Vickers told the Celtic website: “I am really delighted to sign this new contract with Celtic. I have loved everything about the club from day one and I am so pleased to have been part of some real successful times across the last few years. You always play the game to win, and being part of some great winning moments with Celtic has been really big for me, a real honour.' Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: “This is great news for us all that Cameron has extended his contract with the club. He has been an absolute rock for us since he joined the club and has played to such a high standard so regularly, week in, week out. There has been a lot of talk about the interest in him from elsewhere, but all he has done is get on with his football, decide where he wants to be and we are delighted that he sees his future at Celtic.”