Six Celtic players set for derby debut against Rangers - why that's a good and bad thing

That run, stretching back to December 2020 and bringing in the Australian’s first experience of the fixture that ended in a 1-0 loss for his men in August, won’t figure in the mindset governing a match-up the 56-year-old believes is to be relished. A 21-game unbeaten domestic sequence going into the confrontation appears to have greater significance for him.

“These kinds of narratives work well but the reality is when you represent this football club, even if you’ve won the last nine, you are expected to win the 10th,” he said of the opportunity for Celtic to leapfrog their Ibrox title rivals and go top of the cinch Premiership. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve won or lost in previous encounters. What’s important is what you do in the next one – and that’s tomorrow night.

“We have to go out there and play our football. We have been in good form and consistent for quite a while. We’ll bring that tomorrow and hopefully get the job done.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with Jota - one of six possible derby debutants to face Rangers on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Celtic manager is circumspect over how to assess the possibility of six derby debutants in his line up - Cameron Carter-Vickers, James McCarthy, Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Jota and Giorgos Giakoumakis in that bracket. It could be considered a plus in ensuring that his team will be largely untroubled by Celtic’s recent form in the fixture, or a minus because there will be limited derby experience in his ranks.

“It depends,” he said. “They might not have experienced it but they will come out of it much better. You have to go through that experience first of playing in a big game like this, particularly at home. You need to know the novelty of the fixture and the club you are representing. I’m sure all the guys are excited by it. And even the ones who have played in this before, none of that excitement dissipates.

“For us, it’s a special occasion. Last year the supporters couldn’t get to the game and they couldn’t go earlier in the year. I know there will be a great atmosphere.”