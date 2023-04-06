Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for the fourth time this season on Saturday in a Scottish Premiership clash that could all but decide the destination of the title.

Celtic go into the Parkhead showdown protecting a nine-point lead over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table and will be roared on by a capacity home crowd with no Rangers supporters in attendance due to concerns over fan safety following the recent reduction in away allocations.

With just seven Premiership fixtures remaining – including the final Old Firm derby at Ibrox after the split – anything other than a Rangers victory would almost certainly end any prospect of them catching Celtic and preventing Ange Postecoglou’s side from reclaiming the championship won last season.

The most recent encounter came in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on February 26, which Celtic won 2-1, while the Hoops have also had the better of two previous league encounters having followed a 4-0 home victory on September 3 with a 2-2 draw at Ibrox on January 2.

Rangers striker Antonio Colak battles with Celtic defender Carl Starfelt in the last Old Firm clash at Celtic Park in September. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The rivals are also due to meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden on Sunday, April 30.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture ...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 – 12.30pm kick-off.

Is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels with coverage starting at 11.30am. Highlights will be available on Sportscene which is shown from 7.30pm on BBC Scotland and repeated at midnight on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Is Celtic v Rangers available to live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic duo Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate are expected to be available again with Ange Postecoglou confirming the pair had returned to training ahead of the Ross County game last weekend. James Forrest will continue to be absent, while Tony Ralston and Liel Abada will also likely be unavailable due to injury.

Rangers have had their injury issues clear up in recent weeks. John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz have both returned to the squad with the former making an appearance off the bench in the 2-0 win over Dundee United last weekend. Ianis Hagi missed the game with illness but will come back into Beale's thoughts with the manager confirming Leon King and Nicolas Raskin are due to return to training ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. Steven Davis is out for the season, as is Kemar Roofe, while Tom Lawrence is still recovering from a knee injury.

Referee and VAR officials

Kevin Clancy will take charge of his fourth Old Firm derby having overseen three Rangers victories in his previous encounters. He will be joined by assistant referees David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, while John Beaton has been named fourth official.

Nick Walsh, who has refereed two previous derbies this season, namely the 4-0 win for Celtic at Parkhead in September and the recent League Cup final, will be in the VAR studio alongside assistant Daniel McFarlane.

