Celtic and Rangers fans locked out of Old Firm clashes amid ‘safety and security' concerns

Celtic and Rangers away fans will be locked out of the remaining two Old Firm leagues fixtures of the season, according to a report.

By Oliver Anderson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT
The decision has been made following discussions between the two clubs over away allocations for the upcoming cinch Premiership clash at Celtic Park on April 8 and the post-split showdown at Ibrox on a date yet to be arranged.

The Daily Record states that concerns over “safety and security” are behind the move, which will see the two matches played in front of just home spectators in a repeat of scenes witnessed for the first two derbies last season.

Away attendances at Old Firm games at Celtic Park and Ibrox have been reduced in recent years since Rangers cut the visiting allocation from around 7000 – the entire Broomloan Stand – to just 800, with Celtic following suit.

Rangers and Celtic fans pictured at the recent Viaplay Cup final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
The two sides are also due to meet at Hampden Park on Sunday, April 30 in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

