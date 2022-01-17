What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Celtic Park will be full after restrictions were lifted at midnight. (Photo by Ross Parker/ SNS Group)

It’s the first game after the earlier than scheduled winter break and Scottish football returns just hours after capacity crowds were permitted again.

Since the sides last met there have been several changes – not least for Hibs where Shaun Maloney has taken over from interim dugout duo David Gray and Craig Samson.

Celtic won the Premier Sports Cup that day in December inspired by Kyogo Furuhashi, but the Japanese maverick is an injury doubt after limping out of the team’s last match on Boxing Day.

Celtic are expected to have their new signings on show for the home fans – and Hibs could exhibit any one of the four eligible new recruits.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in, but it comes with a caveat...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hibs

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm, Monday, January 17, 2022

Referee: Willie Collum

How to watch

The match will only be shown on Celtic TV via the Passport to Paradise service for season ticket holders. The Parkhead club do not offer any pay-per-view for home games.

Why a Monday night?

The match had been scheduled to be played on December 29 as part of the busy festive football schedule. However the decision to move the winter break as a consequence of the 500-spectator limit imposed by the Scottish Government in the most recent coronavirus restrictions meant some planned games were repurposed. Celtic v Hibs will kick-off the top flight restart with five other Premiership fixtures to follow on Tuesday.

Anything else?

It’s a potential debut for several players – and a Celtic Park return for Hibs boss Shaun Maloney.

The Easter Road boss has signed six players so far in the January transfer window including Harry Clarke, Dylan Tait, Rocky Bushiri and Chris Mueller. Elias Melkersen is a doubt as his paperwork has been held up and Ewan Henderson is ineligible to play against his parent club.

There are also debut possibilities in the home dressing room too. Daizen Maeda, Guchi and Reo Hatate have all joined from the J-League this month, while Johnny Kelly is another Parkhead recruit in January.

Odds

