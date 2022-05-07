What channel is Celtic v Hearts on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time, referee

A victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side would move them nine points clear with two games left to play and while Rangers could close the gap back to six points with a win over Dundee United on Sunday, Celtic’s +19 goal difference advantage would make it virtually impossible for them to be caught.

It would complete a dream first season in charge for the former Australia head coach having taken over a Celtic side who finished 25 points behind Rangers last season, and who were seven points behind this term just a few months ago.

While the pressure is off their Celtic Park opponents – Hearts have already clinched third place – the visitors will be keen to finish their league campaign on a high with the Scottish Cup final against Rangers on the horizon.

TV cameras are in place for Celtic v Hearts at celtic Park this afternoon. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Here is how to watch the match …

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hearts

What: Scottish Premiership matchday 36

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, May 7, kick-of 12 noon.

Is Celtic v Hearts on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 11.30am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option is also available via Celtic TV for viewers outwith the UK & Ireland.

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel and at 11.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Who is the referee?

Don Robertson is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Ross Macleod, while the fourth official is Andrew Dallas.

Team news

Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Hearts.

Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again for the cinch Premiership leaders.

Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week's Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.

Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention for inclusion in the matchday squad after their injury lay-offs.

Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury.

Long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Odds