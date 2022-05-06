Celtic's Ange Postecoglou rejects title claims over a possible Rangers success in Europa League

Instead, the Australian believes that perception can be flipped. And that, should his team claim the cinch Premiership, the feat would only be enhanced were the club’s ancient adversaries to lift a European trophy when facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the Seville-staged final on May 18 set up with Thursday’s semi-final success over RB Leipzig.

Postecoglou has had a decent handle on the peculiarities inherent in the tribal rivalry between the Glasgow titans. A domain wherein what elevates one side can appear to diminish the exploits of the other. He refuses to pick over the fact factions among the Celtic support aren’t exactly full of the joys since the latest events at Ibrox - even as their team could effectively seal the championship by winning at home to Hearts. An outcome that would leave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side only able to pip them on goal difference, with Celtic holding a 19 advantage in this metric.

“You know, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it,” he said of how Rangers’ decider in Seville, which he will support them in, could impact on the assessment of his team’s endeavours this season. “To win a title you have to be better than every club in this country. That is who ends up being champions. So that is what we are going to try and do. Rangers’ European success has been well-deserved. They’ve had a great run and are a very good side. They were champions last year, and undefeated for that year. They have done well in all the competitions this year.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with Rangers' Scott Wright and James Tavernier following last weekend's derby. If they go on to win the league as his team snare the title he believes the presence of both in the Champions League next season would reflect well on the Scottish top flight. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“You know, I don’t think that detracts from our achievements - if anything it adds to our achievements if we can become champions. Because I don’t think anyone could deny we have had to beat some pretty strong opposition. [If Rangers were to win the final and go straight into the Champions League] it could show there are two strong sides in the competition here, and that both of them will deserve to be in the Champions League on the back of their performances. That could reflect well on our league and the game here.”

