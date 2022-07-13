What channel is Celtic v Banik Ostrava on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time and how to watch

It is the third friendly fixture for Ange Postecoglou's side following the 7-0 win over Wiener Viktoria and a 3-3 draw with Rapid Vienna in Austria last week.

A near sell-out crowd is expected at the 15,000-seater Městský Stadion as the hosts celebrate their 100th anniversary with a number of special ceremonies planned.

The match is another important step in Celtic's preparation for their Scottish Premiership title defence, which gets underway against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, July 31.

Here is how to watch the latest friendly match action.

Match details

Who: Banik Ostrava v Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou leads his side into a pre-season friendly fixture againt Czech side Banik Ostrava on Wednesday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Městský Stadion, Ostrava-Vítkovice, Czech Republic

When: Wednesday, July 13, kick-off 5pm

Is Banik Ostrava v Celtic on TV?

The game is not being shown on any TV station. The only way to watch the match is via the Celtic TV live stream. To subscribe go to www.celticfc.tv and click ‘Register’ in the top right of your screen. Follow the instructions from there.

Who are Banik Ostrava?

Founded in 1922, the club competes in the Czech top flight, finishing fifth last season. They have won their domestic title on four occasions, most recently in season 2003-04. They reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1980-81 and the semi-finals of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1978-79.

When are Celtic's other pre-season friendlies?

Celtic v Blackburn Rovers, Celtic Park, Saturday July 16, 12:30pm

Legia Warsaw v Celtic, Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Poland, Wednesday July 20, 5pm