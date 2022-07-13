Celtic transfers: 'Ideal' transfer scenario laid out for £5.5m Argentine youth international

The 22-year-old Argentine has been linked with a move to the Scottish champions after impressing with Argentinos Juniors and Argentina’s youth teams, including at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Celtic, however, are not the only interested party with Belgian outfit Genk and Brazilian giants Corinthians both reportedly having offers of £3.4million rejected. Flamengo are also said to be monitoring the situation.

The price tag for the midfielder who has played 72 times for Argentinos Juniors has been touted as £5.5million with a 30 per cent sell-on clause.

Club chief Cristian Malaspina explained the club’s stance on Vera and a loan scenario which is unlikely to suit Celtic and manager Ange Postecoglu.

“As a club, when there is a value that cannot be refused, we have to negotiate,” he told Radio Punto in his homeland, as per the Daily Record. "Nobody is irreplaceable. But, equally, it is also a position that we are covered.

"We are calm if it happens. It is a possibility we sell and then he stays with us (until September) which would be the ideal scenario. But it could be that a club that comes to buy has other ideas

"We are working. He has been with us for a long time and we have to be sensitive too. It is not easy.”

Fausto Vera in action for Argentina at the Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)