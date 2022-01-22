What channel is Alloa v Celtic on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Ange Postecoglou’s side will visit Barry Ferguson’s Wasps seeking a second piece of silverware having already got to grips with the Premier Sports League Cup last month.

Some 29 places separate the sides in the cinch SPFL league ladder with Alloa 8th in League One and Celtic four points off the summit of the Premiership.

That said, the artificial surface at the tightly packed Indodrill Stadium will pose it's own difficulties for the Premiership side in the final match of the round.

Of course as we have seen already there are no replays at this stage of the competition and any drawn matches proceed to extra-time and penalties, if required.

Broadcaster Premier Sports will show the match live. Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in...

Match details

Who: Alloa Athletic v Celtic

The Indodrill Stadium in Alloa. (Picture: SNS)

What: Scottish Cup R4

Where: Indodrill Stadium, Alloa

When: 5.30pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022

Referee: Don Robertson

How to watch

The match will be shown on Premier Sports channel (Sky 412/Virgin 551). The subscription service costs £12.99 per month. It will also be live streamed on the Premier Player app online.

BBC One Scotland will show highlights at 10.30pm on Sportscene.

Previous meetings?

This will be the 11th time the teams have met, with Celtic winning each. The most recent was a 2-0 win at Parkhead in the League Cup however 20 years ago the Hoops were at Recreation Park on Scottish Cup duty and ran out 5-0 winners with goals from Bobo Balde, Morten Wieghorst, Shaun Maloney, Bobby Petta and Momo Sylla.

Anything else?

It’s a potential debut for Matt O’Riley, Celtic’s midweek arrival from MK Dons.

The match also pits former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson against his former Old Firm rivals again. Ferguson has won the competition five times as a player though Celtic are the most successful club in the competition with 40 wins, most recently in 2020.

Celtic fans may also be afforded the opportunity to sample a pie in a roll – one of the offerings at the catering kiosks at the Indodrill Stadium.

Odds

Result: Alloa 40/1 (William Hill) Draw 10/1 (betway, Coral, Ladbrokes) Celtic 1/12 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

Other bets: More than 5.5 total goals 9/2 (PaddyPower, McBookie); BTTS 6/4 (bet365)