Shaun Maloney takes aim at Hibs predecessor Jack Ross for 'disrespect'

Hibs' manager Shaun Maloney. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A quick turnaround between Hibs’ cinch Premiership return against Celtic at Parkhead and the Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Cove Rangers on Thursday night led to extra-time to see off the League One leaders.

Added to that, speculation around star man Martin Boyle has intensified and Saudi Arabian suitors Al-Faisaly have returned to the negotiating table with a third and improved bid for the 14 goal forward.

While Maloney conceded it hasn’t been the easiest week, he was critical of an interview and comments from his Easter Road predecessor Jack Ross that added to the issues around the club.

Maloney said: “It’s not too easy but these things happen.

"We had the previous manager come and speak out publicly which was difficult. I found it quite disrespectful to me and my staff and the club more importantly, so that wasn’t appreciated.”

Ross had revealed he was unable to watch the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic after the “injustice” of being sacked just days before the Hampden showpiece amid a poor run of league results.

He also revealed he has had a series of transfer talks with transfer target Martin Boyle over the past week as Al-Faisaly made their improved offer known at Easter Road.

“He would be deserving of a big money move. Selfishly, as someone who knows him really well, I hope he gets the chance to grab that opportunity,” Ross said.