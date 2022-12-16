First meets third in the Premiership on Saturday afternoon as Aberdeen host Celtic at Pittodrie as the teams return to competitive action following the World Cup break.

The Dons, who spent part of the break in Atlanta, are in a much better position than they were last season but their campaign has been a tale of home and away. They have won six of their seven games at Pittodrie in the league but have just managed seven points in eight games on the road with manager Jim Goodwin keen to rectify the situation.

Celtic come into the match having seen their lead at the top cut to six points following Rangers’ win over Hibs. With reinforcements added ahead of the January transfer window they will be looking to kick on over the next two weeks ahead of what could prove a pivotal encounter with Rangers on January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who: Aberdeen v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen

When: Saturday, December 17. Kick-off 12.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen face Celtic at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee: Steven McLean

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch

Sky Sports are providing live coverage of the fixture from Pittodrie Stadium. The match will be available on the Main Event and Football channels as well as Ultra HDR and on the move via Sky Go. Build-up starts at 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last meeting

The teams met on the opening day of the season in Glasgow. Celtic went ahead early on with a Stephen Welsh goal from a corner before Jota secured the three points 15 minutes from time. The previous meeting at Pittodrie came back in February. Celtic were 2-0 up within the first 20 minutes but the Dons hit back with two goals within five minutes in the second half but Jota was on hand once again to be the match winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team news

Aberdeen are still not able to call on the services of Callum Roberts. The winger had a setback during the break as he recovers from a long-term injury. The good news for the Dons is Jonny Hayes is likely to return to face his former side.

Advertisement Hide Ad