The Dons, who spent part of the break in Atlanta, are in a much better position than they were last season but their campaign has been a tale of home and away. They have won six of their seven games at Pittodrie in the league but have just managed seven points in eight games on the road with manager Jim Goodwin keen to rectify the situation.
Celtic come into the match having seen their lead at the top cut to six points following Rangers’ win over Hibs. With reinforcements added ahead of the January transfer window they will be looking to kick on over the next two weeks ahead of what could prove a pivotal encounter with Rangers on January 2.
Match details
Who: Aberdeen v Celtic
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen
When: Saturday, December 17. Kick-off 12.30pm
Referee: Steven McLean
How to watch
Sky Sports are providing live coverage of the fixture from Pittodrie Stadium. The match will be available on the Main Event and Football channels as well as Ultra HDR and on the move via Sky Go. Build-up starts at 12pm.
Last meeting
The teams met on the opening day of the season in Glasgow. Celtic went ahead early on with a Stephen Welsh goal from a corner before Jota secured the three points 15 minutes from time. The previous meeting at Pittodrie came back in February. Celtic were 2-0 up within the first 20 minutes but the Dons hit back with two goals within five minutes in the second half but Jota was on hand once again to be the match winner.
Team news
Aberdeen are still not able to call on the services of Callum Roberts. The winger had a setback during the break as he recovers from a long-term injury. The good news for the Dons is Jonny Hayes is likely to return to face his former side.
Celtic will be without Josip Juranovic who helped Croatia get to the World Cup semi-final. He is not expected to play in the third-fourth place play-off due to a minor calf injury. James McCarthy is also likely to be absent.