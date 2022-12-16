Josip Juranovic: 'Many clubs keen on signing' Celtic star, transfer discussions, minor injury, sell-on clause

Celtic star Josip Juranovic won't feature for Croatia in their final match at the World Cup, the third and fourth play-off with Morocco on Saturday.

The 27-year-old played every minute of his nation's run to the semi-final where they were defeated 3-0 by Argentina. During that encounter he is reported to have picked up a calf injury, playing on despite the discomfort. He is expected to miss between a week or two before he is back in action.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that in the coming weeks his future will be discussed with “many clubs keen on signing him”. Juranovic has been linked with a number of La Liga sides, including Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and even Barcelona. There has also been reported interest from Serie A outfit Torino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic, who have appeared to have signed his replacement in Alistair Johnston, the Canada defender, may look to cash in on the Croatian signed for £2.5million from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2021. He has made 50 appearances for the club and is contracted until 2026, allowing the Scottish champions to extract a premium price for a player who earned rave reviews for his performance in the quarter-final win over Brazil when he stifled Vinicius Jr and Neymar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic will have to part with ten per cent of any profit gained from the sale of Juranovic due to a clause in the deal which brought the player to the club from Legia. With the Premiership league leaders likely to command a hefty price it should lead to a significant windfall for the Polish giants.