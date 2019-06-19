Watch: The amazing atmosphere waiting Celtic in Sarajevo

Have your say

On Tuesday Celtic were pitted against FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round for the Champions League.

READ MORE: Everything Celtic fans need to know about FK Sarajevo



The capital city club won their fourth Bosnian title to ensure progression to Europe's premier competition.

It is the first time the team will face Scottish opposition when they welcome Neil Lennon's men to their Asim Ferhatović Hase Stadium next month.

Awaiting Celtic will be a noisy, passionate, colourful and somewhat intimidating atmosphere despite the open-plan nature of the ground.

Dr Joel Rockwood, a senior lecturer in sports business management, travelled to Sarajevo to take in the clash between FK Sarajevo and rivals FK Željezničar two years ago and produced a documentary about the city, its history and the rivalry between the two clubs.

He labelled the atmosphere "unbelievable".

Celtic have advised fans "not to make travel arrangements to Sarajevo until confirmation of the fixtures, dates and locations have been made".

The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday/Wednesday, July 9/10 with the return leg a week later on Tuesday/Wednesday, July 16/17.

READ MORE: Are Arsenal preparing a £20m+ offer for Celtic ace Kieran Tierney - Unai Emery's No.1 target?