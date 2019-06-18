Everything Celtic fans need to know about FK Sarajevo

Celtic have been drawn to face Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. Here's a low down on the Hoops' opponents...

Origins and early years

Founded in October 1946 as SD Torpedo, the club was the result of a merger between local Sarajevo sides FK Udarnik and SDM Sloboda and took their name from Torpedo Moscow. The new team acquired Udarnik's results and league standings and the first squad comprised players from both teams.

Barely 12 months after its foundation, the editor of a popular daily newspaper proposed altering the team's name to SDM Sarajevo, before it took on the FK Sarajevo moniker in 1949.

Around the same time, FK Sarajevo made its Yugoslav First League bow after defeating Sloga of Belgrade. The side were relegated after their first season but returned in 1950. After that, the club only spent one season - 1957/58 - outwith the division.

During the Fifties, the club embarked on tours of Belgium and Turkey, with a view to promoting Yugoslav football. After the outbreak of war in Bosnia in the early 1990s, Sarajevo became a touring side, with domestic football shut down entirely until 1994/95.

Sarajevo have since won four Bosnia and Herzegovina league titles and have recorded six Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup wins as well as one Super Cup win.

The club was bought by Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan in 2013, and the Chinese-Malaysian businessman retains a 30 per cent ownership of the Bosnian side - although reports in 2017 suggested he would be open to selling the club for the right offer.

European history

Sarajevo's first European involvement was in the 1962/63 Intertoto Cup, and since then the club has played 69 games in European competition, winning 24, drawing 14 and losing 31.

They have never before faced UK opposition, never mind a team from Scotland, and their last act in Europe was a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, although they did manage a 2-2 draw in Italy.

Their last involvement in the Champions League was against Lech Poznan, with the Poles winning 3-0 on aggregate in the 2015/16 edition of the competition.

Manager

Sarajevo's manager, Husref Musemic is in his fifth spell in charge of the team, and had two stints as a player with the club as well. He first took the reins in 2001, and was named the Bosnian Manager of the Year for the 2018/19 campaign. Musemic - who turned out for Hearts in the late 1980s - has won four trophies with the side.

Stadium

Sarajevo play at the 34,500-capacity Koševo City Stadium, also known as the Asim Ferhatović - Hase Stadium, after one of the club's most notable players. Ferhatovic - Hase was his nickname - scored 198 goals in 422 games and spent nearly 20 years with the club, save for a brief spell with Fenerbahce in 1963.

Colours

Sarajevo's traditional colours are maroon and white. They currently play in maroon shirts, white shorts and maroon socks.