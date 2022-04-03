Watch Celtic players celebrate with fans at full time as angry Rangers fans watch on

With six league matches remaining, Ange Postecoglou’s men lead their Old Firm rivals by six points with six games remaining, while also having a vastly superior goal difference.

Despite Aaron Ramsey opening the scoring early on in front of a frenzied home support, Celtic regained their composure and levelled via Tom Rogic before Cameron Carter-Vickers scored what turned out to be the winner just before half time.

Celtic’s players were understandably jubilant at full time and headed over, along with Postecoglou, towards the 700 away fans housed in the far corner of the stadium.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor celebrates at full time against Rangers.

They danced and celebrated in front of them, although they were met by some hostilities from a group of Rangers supporters in the Sandy Jardine stand, who were understandably disappointed with how the match played out for them and their team.