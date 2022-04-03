Rangers fans fly plane over Ibrox during Celtic clash with pointed message

Rangers fans flew a plane over Ibrox around the 20th-minute mark with a message of support for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players during the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 12:54 pm

A light aircraft went over the stadium in Govan at least five times pulling a banner that read: “Bring home 56 GVB WATP”.

The message made reference to Rangers going for their 56th title. Currently defending champions, they went into this match trailing their rivals by three points with seven cinch Premiership matches remaining.

It is not the first time that a group of fans have hired a plane during a match in Scotland, with one of the more memorable ones of recent times being when Hearts supporters paid for an aircraft to show a message of discontent at manager Robbie Neilson during his first spell in charge.

A plane flies a banner overhead that reads 'Bring home 56 GVB WATP' during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers had taken an early lead in the powderkeg match which will have a significant bearing on the title thanks to a strike from Aaron Ramsey.

However, Celtic responded just minutes later when Tom Rogic fired home after Allan McGregor could only parry a shot into the Australian’s path, before the plane then flew over Ibrox.

