Rangers fans fly plane over Ibrox during Celtic clash with pointed message

A light aircraft went over the stadium in Govan at least five times pulling a banner that read: “Bring home 56 GVB WATP”.
The message made reference to Rangers going for their 56th title. Currently defending champions, they went into this match trailing their rivals by three points with seven cinch Premiership matches remaining.
It is not the first time that a group of fans have hired a plane during a match in Scotland, with one of the more memorable ones of recent times being when Hearts supporters paid for an aircraft to show a message of discontent at manager Robbie Neilson during his first spell in charge.
Rangers had taken an early lead in the powderkeg match which will have a significant bearing on the title thanks to a strike from Aaron Ramsey.
However, Celtic responded just minutes later when Tom Rogic fired home after Allan McGregor could only parry a shot into the Australian’s path, before the plane then flew over Ibrox.