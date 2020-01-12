Vangelis Pavlidis: Celtic linked with highly-rated Greek striker as they close in on Patryk Klimala signing

Celtic have been linked with another striker just hours after reports in Poland suggested Patryk Klimala was close to signing for the champions.

Reports in Greece suggest Willem II striker Vangelis Pavlidis - who featured for the Dutch side in their friendly loss to Hibs last week - is a target for Celtic.

The Hoops are understood to have already made an offer for the 21-year-old, who has netted ten goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit this term.

However, the Hoops' opening offer of around £5.4 million with a ten per cent sell-on clause was rejected, with the Tilburg club holding out for a fee between £7.5 million and £8 million, reports sportfm.gr.

Pavlidis actually suffered a head knock in Willem's friendly with Hibs, lasting just 25 minutes of the clash in Spain, but doesn't seem to have been too badly injured.

Reports in Poland on Sunday claimed Klimala was close to finalising a move to Celtic and was due to travel to Glasgow for a medical. Manager Neil Lennon said last month that he was hopeful of bringing in at least one striker and possibly two in the January window - with a deal for Andraz Sporar looking less and less likely, could Klimala and Pavlidis be the two new arrivals?