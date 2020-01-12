Celtic transfer latest: Hoops close in on Patryk Klimala and are linked with Spurs winger as Neil Lennon gives update on Arzani and Shved

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Polish striker Patryk Klimala, according to reports in the player's homeland.

The Jagiellonia Bialystok hitman has a release clause of around £3.5 million in his contract with the Ekstraklasa side and the Hoops are understood to have agreed a fee with Jaga for their number nine.

The Parkhead side are due to return to Glasgow after a winter training camp in Dubai and Klimala could jet into Scotland for a medical on Monday.

Speaking to Celtic TV, manager Neil Lennon gave fans an update on the club's transfer activity.

“January is a difficult month to bring players in. Other clubs know that when you are the buying club, agents do as well," Lennon said.

“However, we have a number of options and got our eye on a few players and hopefully we will have a result in the next few days.

“Across the board we’re looking at options. Already a couple of players have left – Scott [Sinclair, to Preston North End] and Lewis [Morgan, to MLS side Inter Miami].

"This might streamline it a little bitm ore but across the board we're looking to bring a couple of players in," Lennon added.

One player reportedly on the club's radar is Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke. The 19-year-old, who signed from Leeds in the summer before returning to Elland Road on loan, has rarely featured for Marcelo Bielsa's side this term and Celtic are understood to be one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on the £10 million-rated attacker.

Hope for Shved and Arzani

Lennon also spoke about the progress of on-loan Manchester City youngster Daniel Arzani and Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved, adding: ”They’ve all trained well. It’s good to see Daniel Arzani back, Maryan Shved has had a good week [as well].

“The senior ones like Chris Jullien, [Scott] Brown, [Callum] McGregor, [Olivier] Ntcham – they’ve all trained very well.

“They’ve taken a few bumps and bruises so hopefully we’ll get the rest of the squad up to speed for Monday/Tuesday and then we’ll look forward to the game [against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup]."