Two Premiership sides 'eye Celtic outcast' - move abroad still a possibility

Motherwell and Kilmarnock are battling each other to land Celtic defender Jack Hendry, according to the Daily Record.

The former Dundee stopper hasn't played since coming on as substitute in a 4-1 win over Motherwell in February, which has been his only competitive appearance in 2019 so far.

Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

He was signed by the Ladbrokes Premiership champions in January 2019 for a fee of around £1.5 million but has failed to live up to his price tag.

Killie and Motherwell are looking to give him a chance to rebuild his reputation in the Scottish top flight, though they will need Celtic to pick up a significant portion of his wages.

There remains interest from clubs in Germany for the Scottish international but no bid has yet been received.

Hendry looked set to move to Hull City earlier in the transfer window but the move fell through.