The news all Rangers fans have been waiting for, two clubs battle for Celtic outcast, Aberdeen react to Lazio rumour, ex-Celtic ace hits back at Gerrard, future of Hearts midfielder revealed - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Johnstone.
1. Kent makes his move
Ryan Kent is prepared to force through a move to Rangers and could even down tools at Liverpool in order to do so. The Ibrox club are looking to conclude a loan deal with an option to buy. (Daily Record)