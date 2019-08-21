kent

The news all Rangers fans have been waiting for, two clubs battle for Celtic outcast, Aberdeen react to Lazio rumour, ex-Celtic ace hits back at Gerrard, future of Hearts midfielder revealed - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Ryan Kent is prepared to force through a move to Rangers and could even down tools at Liverpool in order to do so. The Ibrox club are looking to conclude a loan deal with an option to buy. (Daily Record)

1. Kent makes his move

Motherwell and St Johnstone are battling it out to sign Celtic outcast Jack Hendry. The centre-back was set to complete a loan move to England but the deal fell through. (Daily Record)

2. Hendry targeted

Aberdeen and Sam Cosgrove's agent are both nonplussed about the rumours of Lazio targetting the Pittodrie hitman, saying no contact has been made. (Daily Record)

3. Aberdeen react to rumours

Celtic could be hit with a fine of up to 100,000 if the club is rapped over comments made about referee John Beaton by former Hoops captain Tom Boyd. (The Scotsman)

4. Celtic face fine

