What channel is the Celtic game on? Dundee TV details for cinch Premiership match

After a disappointing 3-1 defeat by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League play-off round first leg, it’s back to domestic action for Ange Postecoglou’s men as they welcome the Dees to the east end of Glasgow ahead of the return leg in the Arctic Circle.

Dundee will arrive with a new manager at the helm after Mark McGhee took over from James McPake, although the 64-year-old will need to watch from the stands as he is serving a six-match touchline ban.

When is Celtic v Dundee?

Celtic v Dundee takes place at Celtic Park on Sunday, February 20 with a 3pm kick-off time.

Is the match on TV?

No, it is not being broadcast live by Sky Sports. However, supporters wishing to watch he game can do so via Celtic’s pay-per-view service.

Is it on the radio?

Yes. BBC Radio Scotland will have live commentary from Celtic Park on their Sportsound programme.

What’s happened when the teams have met already this season?

Celtic and Dundee have already met twice on league duty.

Celtic ran out convincing winners back in August with a 6-0 win over the Dees, with Kyogo Furuhashi scoring a hat-trick, while Odsonne Edouard, Anthony Ralston and Tom Rogic also got in on the act. Jordan Marshall was sent off for the visitors.

When the two met at Dens Park in November, it was a tighter affair, but Celtic still prevailed. Jota and Furuhashi both netted doubles for Celtic, while Dundee’s goals came from Lee Ashcroft and Danny Mullen.