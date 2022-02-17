Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou retrieves the ball as it goes out of play during the Europa Conference League match against Bodo/Glimt at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scottish Premiership leaders face a daunting task in the second leg of their knockout round play-off tie against the Norwegian champions, who put themselves in a commanding position with goals from Runas Espejord, Amahl Pellegrino and Hugo Vetlesen at Celtic Park.

Daizen Maeda’s counter for Postecoglou’s side means they will need to win by two goals just to take the tie into extra time in the second leg next Thursday.

“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted and from our perspective it’s a game where they were very clinical in the front third and we weren’t and that was the difference,” said Postecoglou.

“We weren’t clinical and they were – they had two chances, one deflection and they score (with them all).

“We lacked composure in the front third. Obviously goals change the perspective for everyone – they are able to get their goals and we didn’t.

“I thought we were in control in the second half then they got their second goal on the counter. I always know that’s a possibility.

“They then got a deflection for the third and things didn’t work but in the overall context they were more clinical than us in important areas.

“It’s only half-time, so there’s another game to go and we’ll go and play our football and see what we do.

“We’ve just got to go there and play our football again. We’ve scored goals away in tough places so it’s a good challenge for us.”

Postecoglou insists he wasn’t surprised by the sharpness of Bodo/Glimt who were playing their first competitive fixture since December.

“They’ve been in training and not a lot has changed,” he said. “Same coach, same approach, we’d scouted them so we knew what we were getting.

“When they get the first goal, it allows them to sit back a bit more. I still think we got in behind a few times and nothing came of it and we missed chances to be clinical and that gives them a chance to stay composed. There were no surprises. It was a game where they were super-efficient in the front third.”

