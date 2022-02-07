Tom Rogic: What Ange Postecoglou had to say on playmaker's contract situation

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou quipped that contract talks with Tom Rogic were the "last thing" on his mind.

Celtic's Tom Rogic starred in the 4-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

The Australian was quizzed about a new deal for his countryman after the playmaker’s role in the 4-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

Rogic, on his return from international duty, scored twice in the victory, playing a central role in another impressive team performance.

The 29-year-old's current deal runs until 2023.

“No, it’s the last thing on my mind, mate," Postecoglou said when about about his Rogic's contract situation.

“We want people here who are happy to be here and want to be a part of it.

“Unless someone knocks on my door and says they want to go I’ll just let it roll.”

Rogic has been in excellent form for Celtic this season . Following his brace against he Steelmen, he sits fifth in the league for combined goals and assists with 11.

There there were doubts surrounding his future at the club in the summer. He started just 25 games in the previous two seasons. The midfielder has started 24 matches already this campaigns.

However, he has thrived under Postecoglou’s management having played under him with Australia.

"He's fantastic," Rogic said. "Obviously I know him well, I had him for four or five years in the national team, and he's been brilliant.

"I obviously know the quality of manager he is and it's nice to see that people on this side of the world are starting to take notice and he's getting recognition because he's done a hell of a job."

