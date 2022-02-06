Tom Rogic reminds Rangers of Celtic's decade of dominance in defiant message to title rivals

Celtic's Tom Rogic celebrates with Liel Abada after making it 3-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The midfielder returned from international duty with Australia to score a brace in the 4-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park which moved Celtic four points clear of their title rivals, who are playing Hearts in the later kick-off.

After Liel Abada swept home Celtic's first-half opener, Rogic curled home a stunning left-foot effort from outside the box to quickly double the lead before adding a third on the stroke of half-time by knocking home Abada's cutback.

Daizen Maeda completed the rout in the second half and when asked by Sky Sports whether maintaining a lead over Rangers presents a different challenge, Rogic replied: "We were top of the pile for the last decade.

"Obviously off the back of last season was disappointing, but it's a familiar position for a lot of us, so we keep need to keep working hard, head down, focus on the next game, and don't get too carried away with it."

Rogic admitted it was important for Celtic to follow up their midweek win over Rangers with another convincing performance.

"Everyone is watching us after that result and it is important we back it up," he said.

"To be fair we've been doing that for a good few months now, we've been bringing some consistency together.

"We've been playing well and people are maybe now starting to take a bit more notice but for us it's just keep focusing on the next game and keep working hard."

The 29-year-old also praised boss Ange Postecoglou for the impact he has made on both his own, and the team's overall fortunes this season.

"He's fantastic," he said. "Obviously I know him well, I had him for four or five years in the national team, and he's been brilliant.

"I obviously know the quality of manager he is and it's nice to see that people on this side of the world are starting to take notice and he's getting recognition because he's done a hell of a job."