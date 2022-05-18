Tom Rogic reveals his 'stick out' Celtic moment as he admits decision to leave 'wasn't taken lightly'

The Australian international made his final appearance for the Hoops in the 6-0 win over Motherwell at Celtic Park on Saturday, signing off in style by lifting the Premiership trophy for the seventh time.

It was the 16th trophy of his Celtic career, but it was the last gasp strike against Aberdeen at Hampden five years ago which secured a 2-1 win and an unbeaten treble for Brendan Rodgers' side that sticks out the most.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve had great times here and I would say that the opportunity to play week-in, week-out at Celtic Park is something I won’t take for granted," he said.

“The atmosphere in particular on Champions League nights and derby matches were so special.

“In terms of moments, the Scottish Cup final one sticks out as one moment but the number of derby goals and last-minute winners that I can look back on as key moments, I will miss everything.

“That season in particular, unbeaten all season, going for the treble which hadn’t been done in some years, to finish it off in that manner in the last minute was special.

“As a season as a whole it was an incredible one for the club and it’s very special.”

Tom Rogic with friends and family after playing his final match for Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rogic joined Celtic as a 20-year-old in January 2013 and developed into a cult hero for his cultured midfield displays and memorable goals over more than 270 appearances for the club.

He had appeared to be on his way out last summer when a move to Qatar was on the cards, but the arrival of his former Socceroos boss led Rogic to stay, and the 29-year-old had a season to remember, making over 50 appearances as Ange Postecoglou's side completed a domestic double, making his departure all the more difficult.

“It’s not a decision that was taken lightly. It’s been an enormous part of my life for such a long period," Rogic told Celtic TV.

“I can only say good things about the club and my experiences here were incredible and I feel very fortunate to have been at the club for such a successful period as well.

Celtic's Tom Rogic scores the late winner in the 2017 Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden.

“The period over the nine-and-a-half years, there has been a lot of success.

“You fast-forward to where we are now and the success we’ve had this season, needing to win the title back, the manner in which we’ve done it, the football that we’ve played, it’s as rewarding a season as I can remember.

“I did feel it was important for me to go out on a high and leave as a champion after all the success here. It’s another great season to have here.

“It’s been a special ride and I’ve been fortunate to experience so many great memories at Celtic Park and with the travelling fans.