Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss reveals how 'close' he was to Greek giants job in 'sliding doors moment'

According to the Premiership-winning manager, Greek giants AEK Athens were “a possibility, almost at the same time as Celtic”.

While Postecoglou led the club to the double, AEK went through three managers with their summer appointment Vladan Milojević lasting just over four months.

The Australian revealed just how close he was to taking up the position in the country he was born before being Celtic swooped to bring him across from Yokohama F. Marinos.

“At that time of year clubs are looking for managers and we got really close," Postecoglou said.

“They went another way and literally a day after that I got a call from Peter Lawwell. I then had a chat with Dermot Desmond and it was done within 24 hours. It worked out for the best and I couldn’t be happier. I’m at a big club, with 60,000 people here each week.”

He added: “Were those few days a turning point in my life? Yeah, but that’s been my career as a manager. Things have just happened without me really seeking it.

“I have tried to do the best I can in the role I have and, by having success, opportunities come along.”

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was "close" to becoming manager at AEK Athens. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

For Postecoglou, one of the biggest concerns when managing in Japan was getting noticed by European clubs.

“It was difficult to see myself on this side of the world," he said. “I had brief chats with people but there was still no recognition of what I’d achieved.

“It was going to take the stars to align for me to get an opportunity. I guess the fortunate thing for me was that I was at Yokohama, who had a link with Europe by being part of the City Group.

“Again, fate put its hand in and there was a connection with Peter and Mark, who is now coming to us.