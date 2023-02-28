The two Premier League clubs tipped to be interested in Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi - and the caveat

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is “clever enough to be able to adapt in the Premier League” believes Charlie Adam.

The former Liverpool, Blackpool and Rangers midfielder has experience of playing against the Japanese star during his time with Dundee last season and has pinpointed two English top-flight clubs who could be interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Kyogo grabbed the headlines once more on Sunday when he netted twice in the Viaplay Cup final win over rivals Rangers. It took him to 24 goals for the season. If clubs were to try and sign him, Adam is certain it would take a lot of money to convince Celtic to part with the player they picked up for less than £5million in 2021 from Vissel Kobe.

“I'm fortunate enough that I managed to play against him last season,” Adam told Ice 36. “In terms of what he offers, he has terrific movement and energy, you know he can score a goal.

“If Premier League clubs want to sign him, they’ll have to pay big money for him. Kyogo is clever enough to be able to adapt in the Premier League. I’m not sure who’s looking at him but maybe he’s a player Leicester can replace Jamie Vardy with - or even a club like Wolves. What I will say is, it’ll take a lot of money to get him away from Celtic.”

Team-mate Aaron Mooy explained what makes Kyogo such a dangerous forward.

“You wonder where he is and then, all of a sudden, he’s there,” he said. “His movement is amazing and defenders just don’t know which way he’s going to go.”