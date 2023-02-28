Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and his elusive qualities which have helped him net 24 goals this season have been praised by a team-mate who has labelled the 28-year-old “one of the very best I’ve seen”.

The Japanese star was the match winner in the Viaplay Cup final, scoring in either half as the Scottish champions defeated rivals Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park. He was on hand to convert low crosses from Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate.

Colleague Aaron Mooy, who played a part in both goals, explained what makes him such a good striker and such a good team-mate, especially for those individuals whose responsibility it is to create and put the ball in dangerous areas.

“If you put the ball in the box, you just know he’s always going to be ready to score,” the Australian said. “He’s quite amazing, really. You wonder where he is and then, all of a sudden, he’s there. His movement is amazing and defenders just don’t know which way he’s going to go. He must be a nightmare to play against.

“He’s one of the very best I’ve seen. And he’s quite a short guy, so to get on the end of so many crosses, it shows you what a player he is.”

Kyogo remained a humble presence after the final win.

“I’m a striker, it’s my duty to score as many goals as possible and take advantage of as many chances as I can,” he said. “I had chances before I scored which I missed, so I was happy to go on and score two goals in this game.”