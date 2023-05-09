All Sections
The Celtic star attracting interest from the Premier League and Europe, unfinished business at champions?

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe after another successful season with the Scottish champions.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 9th May 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:56 BST
 Comment

The centre-back has started every single game for the club since a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in December, taking on a more prominent role in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers in recent weeks, switching to the right of the centre-back partnership to allow Yuki Kobayashi to play on the left. He was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season.

Starfelt, according to Sky Sports, is interesting “a number of clubs from the English Premier League and across Europe”. Doubts existed over the 27-year-old during the first few months after joining from Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2021 for around £4.3million. However, he has formed a formidable partnership with Carter-Vickers which has helped the team win back-to-back Premiership titles, while they are also on course for a treble this campaign. This season he is top ten in the league for aerial duel success rate and top five for success in his own penalty area. On the ball he is an important presence for the team helping build play and seeing a lot of possession during games.

The Swedish international, under contract until 2025, may feel he has unfinished business with Celtic having missed five of the six Champions League group stage matches earlier this season due to a knee injury. Having won the title, the club gain automatic entry to the group stage of next season’s tournament. Ange Postecoglou’s men are one of eight clubs to have their status as group stage entrants confirmed.

Carl Starfelt has impressed once more for Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Carl Starfelt has impressed once more for Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
