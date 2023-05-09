The Celtic star attracting interest from the Premier League and Europe, unfinished business at champions?

The centre-back has started every single game for the club since a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in December, taking on a more prominent role in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers in recent weeks, switching to the right of the centre-back partnership to allow Yuki Kobayashi to play on the left. He was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season .

Starfelt, according to Sky Sports, is interesting “a number of clubs from the English Premier League and across Europe”. Doubts existed over the 27-year-old during the first few months after joining from Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2021 for around £4.3million. However, he has formed a formidable partnership with Carter-Vickers which has helped the team win back-to-back Premiership titles, while they are also on course for a treble this campaign. This season he is top ten in the league for aerial duel success rate and top five for success in his own penalty area. On the ball he is an important presence for the team helping build play and seeing a lot of possession during games.