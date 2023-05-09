All Sections
Celtic dominate PFA Scotland team of the year with 7, 2 Rangers players plus Aberdeen and Motherwell stars

Celtic have dominated the PFA Scotland's Premiership team of the year with seven players, with stars from Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell making up the rest of the team.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 9th May 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:04 BST
 Comment

Voted for by the players, the Scottish champions are represented by Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi. The seven have been the spine of the team in a dominant campaign as Ange Postecoglou’s men have retained the league title and are still on course for earning more points in the league season than Brendan Rodgers’ invincibles. The title was secured following the 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday at Tynecastle Park. They have not been defeated domestically since September and will complete a treble if they defeat Inverness CT in the final of the Scottish Cup in June.

Hart is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the league and Reo Hatate the best player. Taylor has stepped his game up to a new level, while Furuhashi leads the golden boot race with 24 goals, averaging a goal every 90 minutes.

The team of the year also includes Rangers duo James Tavernier and Malik Tillman, as well as Aberdeen forward Duk and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen. The latter pair have produced some wonderful moments for their clubs and are huge fan favourites. Duk has scored 16 goals in the league, the same as team-mate Bojan Miovski, while Van Veen’s wonderful Dennis Bergkamp-esque goal against Kilmarnock at the weekend took him to 21 for the season.

Celtic have seven players in the PFA Scotland team of the year. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Celtic have seven players in the PFA Scotland team of the year. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Celtic have seven players in the PFA Scotland team of the year. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
