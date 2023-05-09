Celtic dominate PFA Scotland team of the year with 7, 2 Rangers players plus Aberdeen and Motherwell stars

Voted for by the players, the Scottish champions are represented by Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi. The seven have been the spine of the team in a dominant campaign as Ange Postecoglou’s men have retained the league title and are still on course for earning more points in the league season than Brendan Rodgers’ invincibles. The title was secured following the 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday at Tynecastle Park. They have not been defeated domestically since September and will complete a treble if they defeat Inverness CT in the final of the Scottish Cup in June.