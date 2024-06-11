The Scotsman has listed the top 50 Scotland players of the past 50 years – and unsurprisingly, there is a heavy Celtic and Rangers connection.
In total, 19 players players who have pulled on either colour of the Old Firm made the list. But which ones made the grade and do you think any of them did not merit inclusion? And did we miss any of the out?
1. John Collins
Scorer of perhaps the most watched Scotland goal of all time when he tucked away a penalty in front of hundreds of millions watching on tv across the globe in the opening game of the 1998 World Cup. He smiled as he struck the ball already knowing full well it was destined to hit the net and this summed up the class and confidence Collins brought to the Scotland midfield over 58 appearances, the last of which was the 1-0 win over England at Wembley in the Euro 2000 play-off in 1999. He made his debut when still at Hibs in 1988 and scored in a 2-2 friendly draw against Saudi Arabia. Played for Celtic between 1990 and 1996 and was hugely successful. Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
2. Craig Gordon
Already holds the record for longest international career, with his first cap coming against Trinidad and Tobago in 2004 and his last one – to date – being against Turkey at the end of 2022, just before a horrific leg break sidelined him for a year. Now 41, he has still to make his comeback on the international stage – when and if he does, he will also become Scotland’s oldest player, surpassing the 40-year-old David Weir. Whether or not he does play again, he has been an outstanding goalkeeper for Scotland over 74 caps and 31 clean sheets although he has still to play in a major finals, with David Marshall preferred at Euro 2020. Won numerous trophies at Celtic between 2014 and 2020. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Kenny Miller
A terrific servant for Scotland during some lean, lean years, he struck 18 goals in 69 caps won while playing for seven different clubs, including Rangers and Celtic. It was a time when the country was crying out for a goalscorer and no one could doubt Miller’s effort – or quality. He scored against major opposition, including Germany, Italy and England – indeed, his last goal, on his final appearance, came at Wembley and was one of his best, when he wrong-footed Gary Cahill on the edge of the box before curling into Joe Hart’s bottom right-hand corner. It was the culmination of 12 years of dedicated and sometimes thrilling international service. Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey
4. Charlie Nicholas
Scored a memorable goal on his debut against Switzerland in 1983 when he dinked the ball up with his right knee before lobbing over the keeper with his left foot without the ball touching the ground. He scored over 50 goals for Celtic the previous season and joined Arsenal in 1983 after they won the race for his signature over Liverpool. It never quite happened for him at Arsenal although he did score twice in a League Cup final win over Liverpool in 1987 and continued his stop-start Scotland career, which perhaps promised more than it delivered, winning his last cap v Cyprus in 1989 as an Aberdeen player. Photo: SNS Group