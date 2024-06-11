2 . Craig Gordon

Already holds the record for longest international career, with his first cap coming against Trinidad and Tobago in 2004 and his last one – to date – being against Turkey at the end of 2022, just before a horrific leg break sidelined him for a year. Now 41, he has still to make his comeback on the international stage – when and if he does, he will also become Scotland’s oldest player, surpassing the 40-year-old David Weir. Whether or not he does play again, he has been an outstanding goalkeeper for Scotland over 74 caps and 31 clean sheets although he has still to play in a major finals, with David Marshall preferred at Euro 2020. Won numerous trophies at Celtic between 2014 and 2020. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group