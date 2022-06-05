The six Scottish Premiership players likely to attract most transfer speculation this summer

Several clubs have been active already with the higher profile moves including defender John Souttar’s move from Rangers to Hearts, Hibs’ capture of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, Celtic converting Japanese striker Daizen Maeda’s loan into a permanent deal and Hearts snapping up winger Alan Forrest from Livingston.

The market will get busier over the next few weeks with some players certain to feature prominently as the speculation over their futures intensifies.

Calvin Bassey

Befitting of a Super Eagle, the 22-year-old’s stock continues to soar. The Rangers defender has followed up his exceptional season with the Ibrox club with a couple of stand-out displays for Nigeria in friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador which have earned rave reviews from his country’s media.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who brought Bassey to Ibrox from Leicester City in a bargain £230,000 deal two years ago, is understood to be keen on a reunion with the 22-year-old who has also moved onto the radar of several other English Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Bundesliga clubs are also monitoring Bassey’s situation after his fine displays against Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in Rangers’ run to the Europa League final.

Rangers are in no rush to sell the player who has become their prize asset but will be seeking a club record fee in the region of £20 million if he does move on this summer.

Rangers' Nigerian international defender Calvin Bassey (right) tussles with Ecuador's Angelo Preciado during the friendly international in New Jersey on June 2. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool are understood to be leading the race to sign Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back in a deal which could earn the Pittodrie club as much as £6 million.

Ramsay, whose performances in a difficult season for the Dons saw him named Young Scottish Player of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association, has also attracted interest from Leeds United, West Ham United and Italian side Bologna.

While there may be more immediate opportunities for regular first team football with some of his other suitors, Ramsay will find it difficult to resist an opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp and provide cover and competition for England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay has been linked with a host of leading English and European clubs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ryan Porteous

The Hibs central defender is entering the final year of his contract and has previously attracted interest from Millwall and several other English Championship clubs.

New Easter Road boss Lee Johnson has spoken of his desire to keep the 23-year-old as an integral part of his team next season but it remains to be seen whether Hibs would cash in on any offer for Porteous in the event he does not extend his current deal.

Regan Charles-Cook

Ross County have not given up hope of persuading last season’s top scorer to sign a new deal but the Grenada international striker is not short of alternative options as he considers his future.

A nominee for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award as he scored 13 goals to help County achieve a top six Premiership finish, Charles-Cook has been strongly linked with both Hibs and English League One outfit Fleetwood Town whose new manager Scott Brown is an admirer of the 25-year-old.

Joe Aribo

The Nigerian international midfielder has insisted he has no desire to leave Rangers, despite increasing interest in his services from Crystal Palace.

But with the 25-year-old having just one year remaining on his current contract, the Ibrox club would have a big decision to make if they receive a sizeable offer for him this summer.

Aribo is highly-regarded by Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst who is likely to be pushing the club to try and tie him down on a new deal.

Lewis Ferguson

The Aberdeen midfielder still has two years left on his contract at Pittodrie but has made it clear he remains open to the possibility of a move to English football, having seen that opportunity slip away last year when the Dons rejected bids from Watford for the 22-year-old.