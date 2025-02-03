The 11pm transfer deadline is approaching, and the rumours are in full swing at Celtic Park as the champions look to add some last-minute additions to their squad.

How will they replace Kyogo Furuhashi after the star striker’s £10million departure last week? Will they be able to fend off any late interest in key men Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nicolas Kuhn? And will Brendan Rodgers have any late surprises as the clock ticks down?

As it so often is, the end of the January window could be a hectic one for many clubs in the Scottish Premiership and beyond, but what would Celtic’s squad look like if all their deadline day transfer rumours were true?

Here at the Scotsman we assess how the squad would look if today’s transfer rumours are accurate - which, of course, is far from a certainly!

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Dane has been an excellent addition, and recently agreed a new deal at the club. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston/Anthony Ralston The Canadian is the best full-back in the division based on this season's form, with Scotland international Ralston offering solid competition when required. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Was linked with a £25million move to Leverkusen earlier in the window, but Celtic look set to keep hold of their key defender. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . CB: Auston Trusty/Liam Scales Both capable of partnership Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the defence, Celtic have healthy competition in defence. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales