Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.placeholder image
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

Teen sensation signs, £25m duo stay, 72-goal striker joins - Celtic's dream XI if deadline day transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:43 BST

Here’s how Celtic’s squad could look this time tomorrow IF all the latest transfer rumours are true.

The 11pm transfer deadline is approaching, and the rumours are in full swing at Celtic Park as the champions look to add some last-minute additions to their squad.

How will they replace Kyogo Furuhashi after the star striker’s £10million departure last week? Will they be able to fend off any late interest in key men Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nicolas Kuhn? And will Brendan Rodgers have any late surprises as the clock ticks down?

As it so often is, the end of the January window could be a hectic one for many clubs in the Scottish Premiership and beyond, but what would Celtic’s squad look like if all their deadline day transfer rumours were true?

Here at the Scotsman we assess how the squad would look if today’s transfer rumours are accurate - which, of course, is far from a certainly!

The Dane has been an excellent addition, and recently agreed a new deal at the club.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Dane has been an excellent addition, and recently agreed a new deal at the club. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Canadian is the best full-back in the division based on this season's form, with Scotland international Ralston offering solid competition when required.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston/Anthony Ralston

The Canadian is the best full-back in the division based on this season's form, with Scotland international Ralston offering solid competition when required. | PA Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Was linked with a £25million move to Leverkusen earlier in the window, but Celtic look set to keep hold of their key defender.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Was linked with a £25million move to Leverkusen earlier in the window, but Celtic look set to keep hold of their key defender. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Both capable of partnership Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the defence, Celtic have healthy competition in defence.

4. CB: Auston Trusty/Liam Scales

Both capable of partnership Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the defence, Celtic have healthy competition in defence. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumours
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice