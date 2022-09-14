News you can trust since 1817
Steve Clarke lifts lid on Greg Taylor's Celtic rise as Scotland boss recalls Kilmarnock turning point

An insight into Greg Taylor’s inner strength from a very different time left Scotland manager Steve Clarke convinced the Celtic full-back possessed the resolve to rise to any challenge.

By Andrew Smith
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:00 am

The in-form defender is in line to occupy the left wing-back role for his country in their forthcoming Nations League triple header as a consequence of captain Andy Robertson’s injury-absence. Taylor has positioned himself to be this understudy through transforming perceptions of him in the past 18 months of his three-and-a-bit seasons with the Scottish champions. The growing appreciation of the 24-year-old’s talents is no surprise to his former Kilmarnock manager Clarke, whom he blossomed under before both moved on at the end of the 2018-19 season.

“When he moved to Celtic he had some early criticism but I know his character,” said Clarke. “He just dug in, learned a way to play and I know the current manager is very happy with him. He’s improving all the time Greg, which is great to see. I always thought he would. I remember quite early days after I took over at Kilmarnock. [In December 2017] I took him all the way up to Ross County and left him on the bench. Stuart Findlay was playing left-back and got injured after half an hour. I sent Greg on [at half-time] and he did really well. I said to him after the game, “Well done, that was good”. And he said, “I’m not going back out the team again, gaffer.” And he was right. He’s a good character.

“That’s what you want. Players who are always willing to meet the challenge head on. Greg’s always done that. Even on his Scotland debut [when] I threw him in against Belgium away [in June 2019]. We lost the game but he acquitted himself really well against Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne. That’s just the type of player he is and I hope he can stay on the same level.”

Clarke admits Scotland stalled as he urges players 'pick up the progress again'

Celtic's Greg Taylor is expected to deputise for injured Scotland captain Andy Robertson at left wing-back in the forthcoming Nations League matches. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
