St Mirren v Celtic: Postecoglou's surprise XI revealed with 6 changes, TV details, referee, minute's silence

Ange Postecoglou has made sweeping changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Six alterations have been made with Anthony Ralston, David Turnbull, Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda all starting, while Aaron Mooy makes his first start for the club in the league.

Dropping out at Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Jota and Sead Haksabanovic.

Meanwhile, Stephen Robinson has made just the one change from the XI which fell to a heavy loss in Perth.

Richard Tait makes way for Scott Tanser on the left of the midfield five.

The Buddies will go third, for a short period at least, if they pick up all three points.

St MIrren (3-5-2) – Carson; Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne; Strain, Baccus, O’Hara, Erhahon, Tanser; Ayunga, Main.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will face Stephen Robinson for the second time. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Match details

Who: St Mirren v Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: SMiSA Stadium, Paisley

When: Sunday, September 18. Kick-off 12pm

Referee: Don Robertson

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. It can also be viewed on the Sky Go app. Coverage begins at 11.30am.

Last meeting

Celtic ran out 2-0 winners at home back in March. Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the goals to down the Buddies.

Anything else?

A minute’s applause will be held at the SMiSA Stadium ahead of the match in tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, instead of a silence. The Buddies confirmed the plans in the build-up to the fixture with disruption at games in Scotland yesterday, including at Ibrox and Easter Road.