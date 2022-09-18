St Mirren v Celtic: Postecoglou's surprise XI revealed with 6 changes, TV details, referee, minute's silence
Celtic will be looking to regain a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they face St Mirren in Paisley this afternoon, while the Buddies will be searching for a response to a 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone last time out.
Ange Postecoglou has made sweeping changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Six alterations have been made with Anthony Ralston, David Turnbull, Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda all starting, while Aaron Mooy makes his first start for the club in the league.
Dropping out at Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Jota and Sead Haksabanovic.
Meanwhile, Stephen Robinson has made just the one change from the XI which fell to a heavy loss in Perth.
Richard Tait makes way for Scott Tanser on the left of the midfield five.
The Buddies will go third, for a short period at least, if they pick up all three points.
St MIrren (3-5-2) – Carson; Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne; Strain, Baccus, O’Hara, Erhahon, Tanser; Ayunga, Main.
Celtic (4-3-3) – Hart; Ralston, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor; McGregor, Mooy, Turnbull; Abada, Kyogo, Maeda.
Match details
Who: St Mirren v Celtic
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: SMiSA Stadium, Paisley
When: Sunday, September 18. Kick-off 12pm
Referee: Don Robertson
How to watch
The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. It can also be viewed on the Sky Go app. Coverage begins at 11.30am.
Last meeting
Celtic ran out 2-0 winners at home back in March. Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the goals to down the Buddies.
Anything else?
A minute’s applause will be held at the SMiSA Stadium ahead of the match in tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, instead of a silence. The Buddies confirmed the plans in the build-up to the fixture with disruption at games in Scotland yesterday, including at Ibrox and Easter Road.
It has been reported that Sky Sports have been instructed to turn down or switch off the microphones if any offensive chanting takes place.
