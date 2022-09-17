Celtic fans set to be muted as Sky Sports 'instructed to turn down microphones' during St Mirren clash

Scottish football resumes this weekend following the temporary pause to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with tributes set to take place at matches across the country.

Celtic are subject to UEFA disciplinary proceedings after anti-Crown banners were displayed during their midweek Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

One banner declared ‘F*** the Crown’ while another read ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

Supporters also expressed anti-monarchy sentiments in song, leading to broadcaster BT Sport issuing an on-air apology.

Fears over a repeat at St Mirren Park – where a minute's applause is set to take place – have led regulator Ofcom to contact Sky Sports regarding the potential for protests.

According to the Daily Mail, Sky Sports have been instructed to turn down, or switch off individual microphones if Celtic fans begin to sign offensive chants.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has called on fans to respect the minute's applause while St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said: "We will be showing our utmost respects. We just hope everybody is respectful.”