Sky Sports make Celtic blunder in 2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures broadcast

Sky Sports have often been accused by Scottish football fans of failing to give the league its due respect thanks to a series of blunders from the graphics department regarding SPFL clubs.

READ MORE - Boost for Celtic in defender chase, Rangers set to offload attacker, Arsenal and Tierney latest, Hearts eye trio - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The most common error involves mix-ups between the two Dundee clubs, or indeed the failure to realise that Dundee United and Dundee FC aren't the same club.

This time the TV broadcast have made a slip-up right at the top of the Scottish game on the day they helped announce the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures.

Just under three hours before the fixtures were to be released, Sky Sports News showed a graphic of the Celtic and Rangers managers - from February.

While Steven Gerrard correctly stood on the right, across from him was the smiling face of Brendan Rodgers, who of course vacated Celtic Park in controversial circumstances earlier this year.

Neil Lennon replaced Rodgers on a temporary basis and, after guiding the club to the treble, was given the manager's job permanently shortly after the Scottish Cup final triumph over Hearts.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

READ MORE - 2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: Rangers face Kilmarnock on TV, Celtic host St Johnstone and Aberdeen welcome Hearts on opening day

