Hearts plan to sign three attacking players over the coming weeks to reinforce their forward line for the new season. (Evening News)

Boost for Celtic in defender chase, Rangers set to offload attacker, Arsenal and Tierney latest, Hearts eye trio - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories today from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Partick Thistle, Rangers and St Mirren...

Celtic target Edson Alvarez is not a cert to stay with current side Club America but Wolves, Fiorentina, Ajax, Atalanta and PSV are all keen on the versatile defender. (Bolavip)

1. Mixed news for Celtic in defender hunt

Celtic target Edson Alvarez is not a cert to stay with current side Club America but Wolves, Fiorentina, Ajax, Atalanta and PSV are all keen on the versatile defender. (Bolavip)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Hellas Verona are in pole position to sign Celtic target Amir Rrahmani after the Kosovan international turned down a move to Standard Liege (Le Soir)

2. Serie A side winning race for defender

Hellas Verona are in pole position to sign Celtic target Amir Rrahmani after the Kosovan international turned down a move to Standard Liege (Le Soir)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Glenn Middleton's move to Doncaster could be in doubt as Rovers boss Grant McCann could be made Hull City boss. (Hull Daily Mail)

3. Middleton's Donny move in doubt?

Glenn Middleton's move to Doncaster could be in doubt as Rovers boss Grant McCann could be made Hull City boss. (Hull Daily Mail)
other
Buy a Photo
David Turnbull could yet join Celtic after the Hoops made an improved offer in the wake of interest from Norwich City (The Scotsman)

4. U-Turnbull: Celtic move back on?

David Turnbull could yet join Celtic after the Hoops made an improved offer in the wake of interest from Norwich City (The Scotsman)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4