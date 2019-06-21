Boost for Celtic in defender chase, Rangers set to offload attacker, Arsenal and Tierney latest, Hearts eye trio - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories today from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Partick Thistle, Rangers and St Mirren... 1. Mixed news for Celtic in defender hunt Celtic target Edson Alvarez is not a cert to stay with current side Club America but Wolves, Fiorentina, Ajax, Atalanta and PSV are all keen on the versatile defender. (Bolavip) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Serie A side winning race for defender Hellas Verona are in pole position to sign Celtic target Amir Rrahmani after the Kosovan international turned down a move to Standard Liege (Le Soir) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Middleton's Donny move in doubt? Glenn Middleton's move to Doncaster could be in doubt as Rovers boss Grant McCann could be made Hull City boss. (Hull Daily Mail) other Buy a Photo 4. U-Turnbull: Celtic move back on? David Turnbull could yet join Celtic after the Hoops made an improved offer in the wake of interest from Norwich City (The Scotsman) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4