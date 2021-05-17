Sky Sports fail to show full quota of Scottish Premiership games as part of SPFL broadcast deal

In 2018 the SPFL struck a five-year deal for Sky to become the sole broadcaster having shared rights with BT Sport.

The deal, which started this campaign, is for up to 48 top-flight leagues games to be shown each season.

However, Sky failed to take up their full allocation.

Sky Sports showed 41 of a possible 48 games from the Scottish Premiership. Picture: SNS

Scottish football fans were miffed with the lack of coverage of the relegation battle in the final weeks of the season.

Hamilton’s crucial clash with Ross County during the week wasn't broadcast and neither was any of the final day action from the bottom six.

Sky Sports declined to comment when The Scotsman asked why the broadcaster did not show 48 games.

When approached, the organisation noted that they had shown more Scottish football than ever before with all 12 teams featured in the first month of the season when 13 fixtures were live.

In a “major deal” between Sky Sports and the SPFL, all Premiership matches were made available to season ticket holders via club channels this past season.

A similar deal will continue into next season with all games not shown by the broadcaster available on pay-per-view.

Sky Sports will show the two-legged Premiership play-off final between Dundee and Kilmarnock, the first-leg taking place on Thursday at Dens Park with an 8.15pm kick-off.

The SPFL acquired the rights to the quarter-final and semi-final of the play-off back from Sky last summer and agreed a deal with the BBC earlier this month for the broadcaster to screen those games for the next five seasons.