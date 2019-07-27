Second Celtic flop 'could be heading for exit door' as English side near transfer

Jack Hendry is set to join Hull City on loan from Celtic, according to the Daily Mail.

The centre-back is far down the pecking order in the centre-back corps with even midfielder Nir Bitton starting European games at the position.

Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

Hull are keen to bring the player to the English Championship and are said to be in advanced negotiations over a temporary switch.

Hendry was signed by former boss Brendan Rodgers in the 2018 January window but failed to impress following his move from Dundee. He's played in 25 games but hasn't started a match since October last year.

The 24-year-old is contracted to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions until 2022.

Meanwhile, Eboue Kouassi could also be headed for the Parkhead exit door with Panathinaikos said to be offered the chance to sign the Ivorian.

