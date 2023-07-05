Scottish transfers: Bid for Rangers star, Celtic in signing boost, Hibs to land Hearts-linked midfielder

The Scottish Premiership season will get under way in just a month’s time. Plenty is expected to happen between now and then with clubs ramping up their on-field preparation and still looking to get key deals done in the transfer market.

Midfielder Easter Road bound

Hibs are closing in on the signing of Dylan Levitt with an announcement imminent. Dundee United signed the midfielder on a permanent deal 12 months ago after an impressive loan spell from Manchester United. However, he couldn’t have the same impact as the team struggled and the Welshman’s talent didn’t have the same platform. He missed a chunk of the campaign through injury with the club ultimately relegated. Hearts as well as English Championship clubs had been credited with an interest. Meanwhile, according to the Evening News, striker Mykola Kukharevych won’t return to Easter Road. He spent last season on loan from Troyes.

Rodgers signing boost

Celtic have received a transfer boost over their pursuit of South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun. The 21-year-old attacker is a key player for Gangwon in his homeland and the club, as they battle to avoid the drop, were keen not to lose him, preferring to wait until January when the K League 1 season is finished. According to reports in South Korea, the club's stance has softened following talks with their player who is keen to join countryman Hyeongyu Oh at the Scottish champions.

Ibrox star in line for loan move

Glen Kamara could be set to leave Rangers. But only on loan. The Finnish international has been linked with a move to Besiktas. The Turkish giants are reportedly weighing up a loan offer for a player who has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox. It appeared he would re-emerge as a key component of the midfield under Michael Beale, instead he was a bit-part player.

Dons midfielder returns

Dylan Levitt could be set to stay in the Premiership with a move to Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dante Polvara has returned to Aberdeen following a loan spell in the US. The American midfielder spent a period with Charleston Battery, who have a link with Hibs, after struggling for regular game time with the Dons last season. He played 21 times for Charleston.

Ex-Scotland U-21 star in Bundesliga move