Hibs are understood to have beaten off city rivals Hearts to snap up Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt.

Dylan Levitt is expected to join Hibs from Dundee United.

The Welsh international, who started his professional career at Manchester United, has been the focus of frenzied interest from both Edinburgh clubs, as well as outfits south of the border, and on the continent, but the Leith side, who set off for their Spanish training camp tomorrow, are expected to announce that a deal has been agreed and the highly-regarded 22-year-old will join the rest of the squad on the trip.

A blow for Hearts, who are also chasing Jamie McGrath, it is a major boost for Hibs. Levitt will be their sixth signing, joining Elie Youan on a permanent deal, along with goalkeepers Jojo Wallacott and Max Boruc, left-back Jordan Obita and forward Adam Le Fondre.

The squad now head out to Marbella for some warm weather training, and a couple of pre-season friendlies against Gibraltar side FC Europa and Bournemouth.

Levitt made his first team breakthrough at Manchester United back ia Europa League match, in 2019 and, after loan spells with Charlton and then Croatian side Istra 1961, he spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Dundee United.

Having impressed in that time he was signed on a permanent deal by the Tannadice side last term but could not prevent them getting relegated.