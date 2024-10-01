After a shaky start, Hibs’ defensive trio are growing together

Hibs left Ibrox at the weekend pointless, but the performance should give them hope for better results going into October.

The start to the Premiership campaign under David Gray was not what was hoped for, nor expected, at Hibs. A 3-0 opening-day defeat by St Mirren, followed by league and cup losses against Celtic, poured cold water on any pre-season optimism under the new head coach. It is a credit to Gray and his players that since losing to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup, they have improved in almost all areas - save perhaps in the art of taking penalties.

Mykola Kuharevych’s tame miss from 12 yards proved costly in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Rangers. The big Ukrainian fared well in general play, but his stuttered run-up and limp finish is what his afternoon will be remembered for. “He's down, but he had the courage to go take the penalty, it's not easy,” said his Hibs team-mate Chris Cadden. “I've been there and done it, unfortunately missed penalties happen. He's fine, he'll be alright.”

Hibs’ front line has not been scrutinised often this season - it is at the back where they have encountered difficulties. It is a problem that has plagued the Easter Road side for too many recent campaigns and the club swiftly tried to address that this summer, signing new goalkeeper Josef Bursik and centre-halves Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta by early July. They have played every league match this season and after a bumpy start, it looks like the trio have settled at Hibs.

Their confidence no doubt buoyed by a clean sheet against St Johnstone in mid-September, the trio all performed very well against Rangers. Bursik made an outstanding save from Cyriel Dessers towards the end of the match and looked assured, while O’Hora and Ekpiteta kept Rangers striker Hamza Igamane extremely quiet. Positionally, both centre-halves impressed and their distribution was largely faultless.

This was one of the areas that Ekpiteta, signed from Blackpool, was criticised for earlier in the season, but the 29-year-old appears more assured on the ball. O’Hora has made such a good impression on Hibs chiefs that he is wearing the captain’s armband in Joe Newell’s absence. He has settled well into life in Edinburgh. As for Bursik, the former England Under-21 internationalist is still regaining match sharpness after missing the best part of a year with a serious knee injury.

All three were aware of the start Hibs have made at the back and are understood to be putting in extra training shifts as a unit to get a better understanding of their game. While they all have experience of British football, there is an acceptance that Scottish football carries its own unique challenges.

Their performances have been appreciated by Cadden. “I thought they were brilliant,” the wing-back said of O’Hora and Ekpiteta. “Defensively they were really good, but even on the ball, under a bit of pressure they put their foot on it. They were really good in managing the game, knowing when to play it a little bit longer and knowing when to pass out.

“Listen, these two guys have been great ever since they came to the club. Warren's got the armband there, he's been absolutely brilliant since he came to the club, Marvin as well. They make our team better, which as a player you want. They have made an impact on the starting XI.”