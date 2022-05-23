Scotland squad in full to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier play-off at Hampden

The national team boss has seen some of his options stretched from where they might have been had the game been played when originally scheduled in March, but Clarke has made his call on several players with some also playing their way into his plans in the months since.

Ukraine were due to visit Scotland in March however the match was moved owing to the conflict in the country and Russian invasion.

Though Scotland’s match was postponed the corresponding semi-final between Wales and Austria went ahead and Rob Page, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale et al await the winners in Glasgow on June 1 to face-off for one of the last remaining places at Qatar.

The World Cup begin in November with Scotland having missed each tournament since 1998 – but Clarke has now named the players he entrusts to get us there.

1. Zander Clark Goalkeeper (St Johnstone)

2. Craig Gordon Goalkeeper (Hearts)

3. Liam Kelly Goalkeeper (Motherwell)

4. David Marshall Goalkeeper (QPR - joining Hibs on July 1)