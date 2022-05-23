Scotland manager Steve Clarke must do without Kieran Tierney for some key games. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland squad in full to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier play-off at Hampden

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the biggest game in the Tartan Army’s calendar since Serbia – Ukraine at Hampden in the World Cup play-off next month.

By David Oliver
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:49 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:57 pm

The national team boss has seen some of his options stretched from where they might have been had the game been played when originally scheduled in March, but Clarke has made his call on several players with some also playing their way into his plans in the months since.

Ukraine were due to visit Scotland in March however the match was moved owing to the conflict in the country and Russian invasion.

Though Scotland’s match was postponed the corresponding semi-final between Wales and Austria went ahead and Rob Page, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale et al await the winners in Glasgow on June 1 to face-off for one of the last remaining places at Qatar.

The World Cup begin in November with Scotland having missed each tournament since 1998 – but Clarke has now named the players he entrusts to get us there.

1. Zander Clark

Goalkeeper (St Johnstone)

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SFA

2. Craig Gordon

Goalkeeper (Hearts)

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. Liam Kelly

Goalkeeper (Motherwell)

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SFA

4. David Marshall

Goalkeeper (QPR - joining Hibs on July 1)

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

