Scottish football fixtures: SPFL to make call as official guidance states 'no obligation' to postpone

It had been widely anticipated that all SPFL matches would be cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The cinch Championship match between Cove Rangers and Dundee scheduled for Friday night has already been postponed with uncertainty remaining over the rest of the fixtures due to take place over Saturday and Sunday.

The SPFL will meet this morning to make a decision on those matches after official government guidance recommended that sports bodies consider cancelling events on the day of the state funeral, but have no obligation to do so on other days during the period of national mourning.

The SPFL are meeting to decide whether to postpone the weekend football fixtures in the wake of the Queen's death. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Irish FA have already declared that no matches will take place in Northern Ireland this weekend with decisions also imminent from the English and Welsh FAs.

The guidance reads: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations.